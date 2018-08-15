Md. man convicted of fatally shooting neighbor 2 days before Christmas over $30

A Charles County man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor two days before Christmas after an argument over $30 has been convicted of second-degree murder.

The jury also convicted 34-year-old Marcus Darnell Johnson, of Nanjemoy, Maryland, of six counts of reckless endangerment.

The jury returned its verdict Aug. 14 after a six-day trial, the Charles County State’s Attorney’s office said.

Police said Johnson shot Wayne Proctor, Jr. on Dec. 23, 2017, during a heated argument about a $30 debt that Proctor owed Johnson. During the argument, Johnson pulled out a handgun and then fired multiple times at Proctor as the man stood in his doorway and his wife and children looked on, according to prosecutors.

Proctor was closing the front door to his house when he was struck. Two bullets pierced his heart, prosecutors said.

Johnson initially fled the scene but was arrested by officers shortly after the shooting.

Johnson will be sentenced Oct. 25 and faces 70 years in prison.

