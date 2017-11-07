Md. coach appears in federal court on child porn charges

WASHINGTON — The former Charles County coach who has been indicted on dozens of state charges of child sex abuse will stand before a federal judge in Greenbelt Tuesday, where he’s facing allegations of producing child porn.

Carlos Bell, a former track coach in Charles County, is accused of assaulting dozens of students, who ranged in age from 11 to 17, and of recording some of those assaults on his cellphone over a nearly two-year period between May 2015 and June 2017. Some of the assaults took place on school grounds, according to an indictment.

Bell also worked as a track coach at La Plata High School.

Last week, a grand jury handed up a 12-count indictment for making the child porn images between 2014 and 2016. The charges include at least 10 victims.

Bell will stand before a federal judge Tuesday afternoon.

