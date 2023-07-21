Lana Del Rey spotted serving customers at a Waffle House in Alabama

The “Summertime Sadness” singer has apparently been moonlighting as a waitress at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama, according to social media posts from a few of her customers shared on a fan account.

Lana Del Rey spotted working at a Waffle House in Alabama. pic.twitter.com/CLWuvEyazr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 20, 2023

The “Summertime Sadness” singer has apparently been moonlighting as a waitress at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama, according to social media posts from a few of her customers shared on a fan account. Pictures posted Thursday show Del Rey in uniform, warmly serving patrons and working behind the counter.

In one video, she can be heard saying, “Oh look at this guy. Oh God, Charlie don’t film him without his permission.”

“Just Lana Del Rey working as a waitress at a restaurant,” the caption reads.

She even has her own Waffle House name badge.

Another person posed with the singer inside the Waffle House, writing, “To say I am ecstatic is an understatement!!!.”

It’s not known why Del Rey is currently in Alabama, but she has reportedly been spotted in recent days at an area nail salon and a Starbucks.

CNN has reached out to her representative for comment.

Del Rey recently played at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England.

She also released her new album, titled “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.”

