This tattoo removal studio will laser off your Kanye West tattoo for free

A London tattoo studio removal studio is offering free removal of Kanye West tattoos as the artist continues to openly promote antisemitism and praise Adolf Hitler.

NAAMA, a London-based tattoo removal studio, announced it would be offering the free removal in an Instagram post on November 15. In October, West went on an antisemitic tirade on social media and donned a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which triggered businesses like Adidas and Balenciaga to end their partnerships with the rapper and designer. The comments followed West’s yearslong public lurch toward the far right, including praise for Donald Trump, a longtime obsession with Hitler, and calling slavery a “choice” in interviews.

The Kanye West tattoo removal initiative has received “global interest and a great response,” said Briony Garbett, NAAMA’s CEO, in an email to CNN.

“It seems there are a few former fans with tattoo regret,” he added.

So far, three clients have already begun laser removal on their Kanye West tattoos, and 10 more have booked consultation appointments. The process involves using intense pulses of light to break up the tattoo ink, which is eventually cleared away by the immune system, according to NAAMA’s website.

“When you have a tattoo inspired by someone you admire and they start making headlines for all the wrong reasons, it’s not exactly something you want to wear on your sleeve that you are or were a fan,” said Garbett. “With that in mind, we wanted to come to the aid of those who are embarrassed about their Kanye West inspired tattoos and are offering complimentary treatment for all UK fans that want them removed.”

One of the clients the studio is currently treating faced social media trolling because of her Kanye West-inspired tattoo, according to Garbett.

The Kanye West initiative was born out of the studio’s existing “Second Chances” project, which provides free laser tattoo removal for clients with gang tattoos, hate symbols, or other traumatic or triggering tattoos.

“We understand that tattoos can be triggering for some people and not everyone can afford to remove their tattoos,” said Garbett.

The treatment would typically cost around £2,000, or $2,456, depending on the size of the tattoo and the number of treatments needed.

West has continued to make antisemitic comments even as businesses have abandoned their partnerships with the disgraced musician. On Tuesday, West appeared on Alex Jones’ show, where he continued to praise Hitler and promote antisemitic conspiracy theories.