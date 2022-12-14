Ellen DeGeneres, celebrities remember Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him," DeGeneres wrote, sharing a photo of them hugging. "Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Dancer and longtime “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss died at the age of 40. On Wednesday, DeGeneres took to Instagram to remember her friend, who also served as co-executive producer.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him,” DeGeneres wrote, sharing a photo of them hugging. “Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Boss was married to fellow dancer Allison Holker. The pair both appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance?” and “Dancing with the Stars” and shared their love of dance on social media, often posting videos together and with their three children.

On Holker and Boss’ most recent Instagram post – a video of them dancing posted two days ago – many commenters left their condolences.

“I am so saddened. I would often show my husband your videos,” actress Denise Richards wrote. “You could see the love & strong connection between you two.”

“Oh my goodness… my whole heart is with you and your family,” wrote actress Olivia Munn.

Countless fans and celebrities also posted tributes to Boss on social media after news of his passing broke.

“I’m at a loss for words right now, praying for his family and loved ones,” wrote actress Viola Davis.

Andy Lassner, a producer on “Ellen” who sometimes appeared on camera, shared an image from the show of himself, Boss and DeGeneres. “Rest, my friend,” he wrote.

Film and TV director and actor Paul Feig called Boss “a wonderful loving soul, filled with joy and positive energy.”

“I worked with him several times and he was nothing but amazing,” Feig tweeted.

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote a long post about Boss on Instagram.

“He was extraordinary. He could do anything and he did it with a joy and grace and some swagger. Twitch, I’m at a loss… my heart seems to be frozen,” she wrote, in part. She called Boss “a man who led with grace.”

Chef and television personality Cat Cora shared a photo of herself and Boss, who she called “a pure ray of light and kindness.”

“My heart breaks, there really are no words that could do justice to the man he was. The talent. The charisma. The sweetest soul. I am forever grateful for the friendship and joy Stephen brought me.” She said she would treasure “memories dancing together and building lifelong friendships.”

Jada Pinkett Smith, who appeared in “Magic Mike XXL” with Boss, shared a photo of herself, Boss and fellow co-star Donald Glover.

“We had a lot of good times on the set of Magic Mike. He was so sweet, kind and generous,” she wrote.

TV host Loni Love shared videos of Boss and said she would remember him as “a kind soul and a sweet person.” Kerry Washington remembered Boss as a “bright light.”

Actor and TV host Ken Jeong said Boss “always brought a smile to my face every time I saw him.” Fellow dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy called the news “heartbreaking.” Quest Love posted a long tribute on Instagram, writing: “May his family find resolution in this dark time.”

Boss was the resident DJ on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which he joined in 2014. In 2020, he was named co-executive producer of the show, and also filled in as host several times. When the show ended earlier this year, DeGeneres paid homage to Boss. “Over a decade ago, I met someone who changed my life and our show,” DeGeneres said. “I’m talking about you, tWitch.” She then played a video package highlighting his time on the show.

He also starred in several dance-centered movies, like “Hairspray,” “Stomp the Yard 2,” “Magic Mike XXL” and several installments of the “Step Up” series.

Holker confirmed her husband’s death in an exclusive statement to People: “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”