‘This hurts so deeply’: Chris Daughtry postpones shows after step-daughter’s unexpected death

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

November 13, 2021, 6:56 PM

The band Daughtry has cancelled Saturday night’s show at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland, after frontman Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter Hannah, 25, was found dead inside her home in Fentress County, Tennessee.

Chris’s wife, Deanna Daughtry, posted a family statement about the tragedy on Instagram Friday night:

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been cancelled or postponed. The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing.”

Upon news of Hannah’s death Friday night, the band cancelled their concert in Atlantic City, NJ, so Chris could fly home to be with family.

 

The Knoxville Medical Examiners Office is still investigating the cause of Hannah’s death, People Magazine reported.

Hannah and brother Griffin, 23, are the children from Deanna Daughtry’s previous marriage. Chris, 41, and Deanna, 48, are the parents of 10-year-old twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James. Deanna and Chris were married in 2000.

Deanna Daughtry gave thanks for the public showing of support on her Instagram Saturday afternoon:

The Grammy nominated band had just kicked off a tour this month to promote their sixth album, “Dearly Beloved,” released in September.

The band’s website states their scheduled shows next week in Uncasville, Conn., Montclair, N.J., Huntington, N.Y., and Indianapolis have also been postponed.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

