9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Family affected by Pentagon attacks thanks nonprofit | Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | Future threats remain
Home » Celebrity News » Michael Constantine, who played…

Michael Constantine, who played the dad in ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding,’ dead at 94

Andy Rose, CNN

September 9, 2021, 3:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Actor Michael Constantine, best-known for playing the proud father in the hit movie “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” died last week, his agent told CNN. He was 94 years old.

Constantine was a busy character actor for five decades, winning an Emmy for his role as school principal Seymour Kaufman in the ABC series “Room 222” in 1970.

But his most memorable role was as family patriarch Gus Portokalos in the surprise independent film hit “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

In that movie, Constantine played a loving but overprotective father who was immensely proud of his heritage and insisted that virtually all minor physical maladies could be cured with Windex. Constantine reprised the role in a film sequel, as well as the short-lived TV series “My Big Fat Greek Life.”

Constantine’s family says he died in Reading, Pennsylvania, on August 31 following a long illness, according to an article in the Reading Eagle which was confirmed to CNN by his agent, Julia Buchwald.

Constantine was a native of Reading and the son of Greek immigrants, the paper said.

In 1976, Constantine told “Tonight Show” host Johnny Carson that growing up, “I really thought, well, I’m just going to be a bum,” until he discovered his love of acting.

“Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend,” Nia Vardalos, the writer and star of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” tweeted Wednesday. “Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael.”

Related News

Recommended

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

State Dept. IT modernization delays leave passport services staff unable to telework

20 years after 9/11, TSA officers renew calls for higher pay

White House pitches billions in supplemental funding for upcoming continuing resolution

Biden will now require vaccines for all federal employees via new executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up