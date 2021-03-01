CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Celebrity News » Gillian Anderson's American accent…

Gillian Anderson’s American accent throws some people off

Lisa Respers France, CNN

March 1, 2021, 9:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Golden Globes helped remind some people that Gillian Anderson was born in Chicago.

Anderson won for best supporting actress in a TV series for her role as Margaret Thatcher in Netflix’s “The Crown.”

She accepted the award using her American accent which tickled Twitter.

Writer and culture editor for New Zealand’s “The Spinoff TV” Sam Brooks tweeted “Gillian Anderson picked her American accent for tonight, clearly.”

Anderson was born in the US, and grew up in Puerto Rico and London before returning to the States.

While the American series “The X Files” made her a star, she has had plenty of roles in British productions including Netflix’s dramedy “Sex Education,” BBC’s “Bleak House” adaptation and the crime drama “The Fall” which was set in Northern Island.

Anderson has lived in London now for years.

Her ability to be able to switch from an American to a British accent has long fascinated people and in 2009 she told British paper “The Telegraph” that “even on the phone my accent will change.”

“Part of me wishes I could control it, but I can’t,” she said. “I just slip into one or the other. When I moved to the States I tried hard to cling on to my British accent because it made me different.’

Related News

Recommended

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up