David Ortiz just posted his first photos since being shot in June

Big Papi is back.

David Ortiz has been largely radio silent since he was shot June 9 while at a bar in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. The former Boston Red Sox designated hitter has been home recovering, but he hasn’t posted any photos of himself and has stayed out of the limelight.

Until now.

Ortiz posted a photo on Instagram, while helping his daughter, Alex, move in to the Berklee College of Music for her first year.

“A life experience take place on us dropping off one of my kids at college….. good luck with everything and remember ” to be great you have to bring the best out of you everyday” lov you….mom & dad!!!” he wrote in the caption.

Ortiz, who retired from baseball in 2016, was not the intended target in the shooting. The gunman meant to shoot the person sitting next to him in what been revealed to be a botched $30,000 hit, authorities said.

The bullet passed through Ortiz’s lower back and perforated his intestines and lower organs. He left intensive care on June 22, almost two weeks after the incident, and announced on Instagram that he’d returned home on July 29.

Ortiz was a legend in Boston, spending 14 years with the team and helping the Red Sox win three World Series. He sits at No. 17 on the list of all-time home run leaders, hitting 541 in his career.

