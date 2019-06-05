George and Amal Clooney are inviting you to lunch in Lake Como

The couple are inviting one lucky winner with a plus-one into their Lake Como home, to "enjoy some of Italy's finest prosecco, charcuterie and cheeses" together all in the name of charity.

George and Amal Clooney are giving away a chance to lunch with them in Italy.

“Get to know George and Amal while soaking in stunning views of the lake and the Alps,” reads the date description. “Be flown out to Italy and put up in a 4-star hotel.”

“Pinch yourself, because this isn’t a dream: You’re going on a double date with George and Amal Clooney! George and Amal will welcome you and a guest to their Lake Como home in Italy for lunch, laughs and the chance to get to know this amazing couple on a personal level,” according to the contest rules. “You’ll bond with George and Amal over a delicious meal, take in the spectacular views of the lake and share a celebratory toast all together. Plus, you’ll take some incredible photos to remember it all by. Flights and hotel included.”

No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win the sweepstakes, but if a fan does donate, the money will go to The Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), founded in 2016, which advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.

