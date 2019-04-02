Justin Bieber’s April Fool’s pregnancy joke draws backlash

Justin Bieber's apparent April Fool's prank did not go over well.

On Monday the singer posted a sonogram photo with no caption on his Instagram account.

Bieber, 25, married model Hailey Baldwn, 22, last year, so some of his his followers took it to mean they were expecting.

Others were more skeptical, and Bieber followed that up with a series of photos of his wife in which she appeared to be in a doctor’s office, being attended to as she had her hands on her stomach.

The caption on the photo read “If U thought it was April fools.”

But wait, Bieber then posted a picture showing a puppy photo shopped into the sonogram and wrote “Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS.”

A few people pointed out that joking about a pregnancy is no laughing matter to those struggling with fertility issues.

“Justin Bieber joking about Hayley (sic) being pregnant is soooooo insensitive considering there’s so many women out there that cannot get pregnant or have lost children,” one person tweeted.

The “Baby” singer has spoken before of his desire to become a dad.

Last month he posted a lengthy Instagram post about how he was stepping away from music for a bit to focus on his mental health.

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” he wrote.

