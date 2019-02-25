202
WATCH: Chef Jose Andres pays tribute to ‘invisible people’ in Oscars speech

By Ginger Whitaker February 25, 2019
WASHINGTON – Chef Jose Andres used his moment on the Oscars stage Sunday night to honor “the invisible people in our lives.”

Andres, along with actor Diego Luna, took the stage to introduce director Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.”

“This beautiful, intimate film – one that gives a voice to the voiceless – reminds us of the understanding and compassion that we all owe to the invisible people in our lives: immigrants and women – who move humanity forward,” said Andres.

Andres has earned recognition for his philanthropic work following natural disasters through his World Central Kitchen, and earlier this year opened a kitchen in D.C. to feed furloughed federal workers. He also owns several restaurants in the D.C. area.

“Roma” won the Oscar for best foreign language film.

