202.5
Home » Celebrity News » Angelina Jolie and Brad…

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt going to trial in custody case

By CNN November 7, 2018 2:32 pm 11/07/2018 02:32pm
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2015 file photo Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt attend the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards 2015 at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. Jolie has filed for divorce from Pitt, bringing an end to one of the world’s most star-studded, tabloid-generating romances. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are taking their fight for custody of their children to court.

A trial is set to begin on Dec. 4, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Jolie and Pitt separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage and filed for divorce shortly after.

The pair have six children together, ranging from ages 10 to 17.

How did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie end up here?

The former couple’s quest to find a mutually agreeable custody arrangement has been long and, at times, messy.

Jolie has sought sole custody, while Pitt is seeking joint custody.

Jolie currently maintains primary physical custody of the children.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

More News

Topics:
angelina jolie brad pitt Celebrity News divorce Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500