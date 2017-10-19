Billy Joel expecting 3rd child at 68

Billy Joel and his wife, Alexis, are expecting another child. The famed "Piano Man" singer and Alexis already have a daughter together, Della Rose.

WASHINGTON — Talk about a “baby grand.”

Billy Joel, 68, and his wife, Alexis, 35, are expecting another child.

The famed “Piano Man” singer and Alexis already have a daughter together, Della Rose, who’s two.

Joel has another daughter, Alexa Ray, 31, with previous wife Christie Brinkley.

The news was first reported by the Belfast Telegraph.

Joel recently made headlines by wearing a Star of David jacket during a New York City-show encore.

The performance came on the heels of a rally by neo-Nazis and other groups in Charlottesville, Virginia, ended in deadly violence against counterprotesters.

When asked about Joel’s attire, his spokeswoman on Tuesday quoted Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Joel joined with Patty Smyth on stage in taking a swipe at President Donald Trump’s administration. Photos of fired officials appeared on screen as Smyth sang her hit, “Goodbye to You.”

Joel’s ex-wife Christie Brinkley and their daughter Alexa attended the concert.

Many of Joel’s relatives died in the Holocaust.

