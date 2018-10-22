Car Review: The new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado satisfies more buyers with eight trim levels

The new 2019 Silverado offers more versions, more space and more options for this most-popular Chevy. With a nicer interior and a better ride, the new Silverado is sure to please ever-growing truck hungry buyers.

WASHINGTON — Pickups are big business, and Chevy has been selling half a million a year, even though that’s still well behind Ford. For the new 2019 version of the Silverado, Chevrolet has grown the offerings by adding three new versions. I spent a few days with one of the models called the LT Trail Boss.

Usually I get a week, but this time I had a day and half with about a hundred miles on the street and some serious off-roading. It rained about four inches the day before, so mud and water were plentiful. Luckily, the Trail Boss comes well equipped to tackle the obstacles that are thrown at it.

This version is two inches taller than other 4wd Silverado models, so I easily forged some pretty deep water. I spent the day at Monticello Motor Club which has an off-road area that put this large pick up to the test. I came away impressed.

For being so large, the Trail Boss drove smaller than it is; only the long, taller hood makes the tightest of turns a bit of challenge at first. The suspension features off-road Ranchero shocks that help soften serious bumps, which also makes for a nicer highway ride. The time I spent in the Silverado shows a better isolated cabin that’s hushed on the road.

This new Silverado has grown larger but it lost weight. It’s about 450 pounds lighter than before. The interior has seen a growth spurt as well, especially in the crew cab version I drove. Rear seat passengers see an extra 3 inches of space, making it very roomy now. The materials used in the cabin are a big improvement in quality and feel. Much of the hard plastic is banished to places out of sight; the door panels and dash look more in line with the competition and less like old GM — hard and cheap feeling. There is now a push button start, so no more fumbling for the key when you slide in the driver’s seat.

The optional Leather package for $985 adds leather seating surfaces front and back and it’s a nicer quality leather than I remember from just a few years back. The bed is also redesigned for 2019 and it’s larger than before. The width inside is greater with less wasted space.

The new Silverado is better than the old one in many ways, but after posting pictures online, I can’t say all the comments were positive when it came to the new look. The blacked-out grill on the Trail Boss version I drove got more favorable comments than models with chromed grills did. The front end is very modern looking with smaller and slender headlight assemblies. The side of the new Silverado looks beefy with large front and rear flared fenders filled with rugged 18-inch black wheels. Out back large dual exhaust tips meet the larger cut outs in the bumper for easier stepping in the rear bed.

Mike Parris is a member of the Washington Automotive Press Association. The vehicles are provided by DriveShop, FMI or Motus One for the purpose of this review.

