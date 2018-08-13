Car Review: Alfa Romeo seeks traction in US market with crossover

Crossovers are a big seller in the luxury market and the compact models are highly competitive with many very competent models to choose from. The Stelvio Ti Lusso is a stylish small ute with looks that stand out in a segment where most of the rides aren’t unique.

WASHINGTON — When Alfa Romeo left the market here in America a few decades ago it didn’t have the best reputation, so when Alfa returned in 2015 with a small sports car I was intrigued.



The little 4C, Coupe and Spider are pretty much exotic cars without the extreme prices and a good halo car to get the name Alfa Romeo name out. Then came the second model, a sedan that had its sights on the mighty BMW 3 series and really delivered the goods. The third Alfa model, a compact luxury crossover, arrives for 2018.

Crossovers are also a big seller in the luxury market and the compact models are highly competitive with many very competent models to choose from. The Stelvio Ti Lusso is a stylish small ute with looks that stand out in a segment where most of the rides aren’t unique.

The Alfa is more aggressive looking.

The front fascia is different. There isn’t a huge grill that takes up all the space but instead the unique small V-shaped grill speaks volumes. The Stelvio has curves and creases along the body so it keeps your eye interested from front to back.

Large 19-inch 5-Hole sport wheels look great also; these wheels are worth the $500 extra. Large dual exhaust pipes reside at the rear bumper edges. A set of large rear taillights and the tailgate carries a stylish body on the rear hatch with creases and a rear spoiler.

The interior of the Stelvio Ti Lusso is mostly a hit, with seating for five. The interior space seems to be close to the competition. The heated leather seats up front prove comfortable for long and short trips alike.

Back seats are good on space for both head and leg room, but getting in and out isn’t as easy with doors that aren’t very wide. The rear cargo area is not as wide as some others; there is a large subwoofer that takes up some space.

The interior is a more conservative styling when compared to the exterior. There are a lot of dark colors and real wood trim on the center console and dash. Cheaper looking plastics creep in; luckily it’s only in the lower cabin. The driver is welcomed by a nice heated leather steering wheel with the start button on the wheel, very racy.

The cockpit feels like a car more than a crossover. The large 8.8-inch screen has nice graphics for the NAV and radio but the camera view is tiny for such a large screen.

The speed of the touch screen wasn’t that quick at times either.

Driving the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Lusso was hit and more like driving a sports sedan than a tall crossover. This Alfa seems to have passion and it shows on back roads with carlike handling, but the steering is light and takes a few miles to get used to. With a healthy 280hp from a 2.0l turbo four, it really moves this small ute.

If that’s not enough, there is a V6 505hp version for $81,000. Still, this loaded four cylinder Ti Lusso is the top trim level priced at around $52,000 and will satisfy most crossover buyers.

The 8-speed automatic shifts quickly when needed and it’s smooth when going along like a normal crossover. The brakes are very stout and really haul down this compact crossover.

Even with the large wheels most bumps are easily dealt with however there is a bit of tire noise. Rear vision is a bit compromised due to the slopping rear body and small rear window.

Fuel economy was better than the sticker. I managed 24 mpg for my week of driving. You need to use premium fuel.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Lusso is a driver’s small luxury crossover. With a punchy turbo engine and competitive price from $42,000; this stylish crossover is poised to put Alfa Romeo back on the map in the U.S.

Editor’s Note: Mike Parris is a member of the Washington Automotive Press Association. The vehicles are provided by STI, FMI or Event Solutions for the purpose of this review.

