Lucky few can ride Range Rover SV Coupe in custom-picked style

WASHINGTON — I drive more than 100 new vehicles a year, from $20,000 subcompact sedans to exotic, luxury cars pushing big power and price tags well over $200,000. But this week’s vehicle you just can’t buy right off the local dealer’s lot.

That’s because you choose how you want this rare Range Rover built, it’s assembled by hand and only 999 of these Range Rover SV Coupes will be made.

This is a first for Range Rover and their Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) Technical Centre in the U.K. I had a chance to see the only prototype here in the U.S. and it’s one impressive ride. The customer calls the shots when it comes time to choose a Range Rover SV Coupe, picking the paint colors and the type of paint. Land Rover has a styling suite for buyers to explore the colors and finishes offered. The popular satin matte and a new Liquesence or liquid metal looks stunning on the car they had here in D.C.; the colors look so deep up close. The SV Coupe that visited D.C. had a Modernist theme, which had the Liquescence finish over silver paint, rose-gold-finished badges and large 23-inch wheels. How much?

It goes for $360,000. There’s also the Heritage-themed version with Modern Luxury Green exterior paint that announces “British prestige.”

The SV Coupe is unique with only one or two exterior pieces from the four-door Range Rover. Instead, its two doors provide a chiseled, strong curb appeal.

The interior of the Range Rover SV Coupe is very impressive and extremely luxurious, with a modern look but it has that coach-built feel with leather everywhere. The leather is in places it usually isn’t, like the side of the dash where the door closes.

Then they introduce the wood trim, Nautica Veneer. It’s amazing to look at with a new patented form-following process that is on door panels and the steering wheel. That process fuses Walnut and Sycamore woods together. What a look! The interior can be two-toned with light color selection up front and darker tones in the back to create a contrast.

Front seats are heated and ventilated massage seats. They are finished in high-quality, semi-aniline leather. With 20-way power adjustments, it’s not hard to find a comfortable seating position.

The back seats are also quite luxurious, mostly mimicking the front seats. Cargo space is plentiful, but after looking at the beautiful artwork that is the wood floor in the cargo hold, it would be hard to even gently place items on it! But if you choose to, the cargo area floor slides out with a touch of a button, helping to load items easily without having to reach into the vehicle.

The Range Rover SV Coupe has the latest in technology; look for that to filter into other Range Rover models.

A new Land Rover InControl Touch Pro replaces many buttons and knobs with two 10-inch screens. One is a display screen and the other, the control panel. The instrument panel is now a large 12-inch interactive screen with all the instruments and information for the driver.

A color heads-up display gives vital information, such as your speed, without having to take your eyes off the road. A powerful Meridian 3D Signature sound system with 23 speakers and ear-popping 1700 watts of power should be easy to hear clearly.

Make a statement with an exclusive SUV and roll up to your private jet in style; go ahead and have the jet painted to match!

Mike Parris is a member of the Washington Automotive Press Association. The vehicles are provided by STI, FMI or Event Solutions for the purpose of this review.

