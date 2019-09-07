Dorian makes landfall over Nova Scotia

Dorian has made landfall over Nova Scotia with hurricane-force winds about 15 miles south of Halifax.

Dorian has made landfall over Nova Scotia with hurricane-force winds about 15 miles south of Halifax.

The U.S.-based National Hurricane Center says Dorian came ashore Saturday at 6:15 EDT near Sambro Creek as a post-tropical cyclone. Its maximum sustained winds were 100 mph.

Halifax is the provincial capital and home to 400,000 people. Nova Scotia Power Inc. reported more than 300,000 customers were in the dark Saturday evening.

Dorian made landfall at Cape Hatteras on North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Friday morning, days after it caused devastating damage in the Bahamas.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.