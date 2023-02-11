Calvert Co. man arrested as part of child pornography investigation

A man from Calvert County, Maryland, was arrested by state police Thursday for possessing child pornography, according to authorities.

Maryland State Police said that they charged 38-year-old Ernest Drew Phillips, of Saint Leonard, with three counts of possession of child pornography and related charges. He is currently being held without bond at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Phillips was taken into custody after members of the state police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served him a search and seizure warrant at his home. Investigators said they found “multiple child pornography files” during a preliminary review of his electronic devices.

The suspect came on law enforcement’s radar in December after Maryland State Police’s Computer Crimes Unit obtained child pornography files that were being distributed online.