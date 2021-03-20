CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Calvert Co. football coach charged for child sex abuse

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

March 20, 2021, 7:12 PM

A youth football coach in Calvert County, Maryland, has been charged with four counts of child sex abuse, and the county’s sheriff’s office believe there may be additional victims.

Moshe Michael Imel, 50, of Owings, is being held without bond following his arrest on Friday. He was taken into custody after the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said two victims stepped forward accusing him of past sexual abuse.

The charges date back to 2012, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which went on to say the offenses may have been going on as far back as 2009.

Imel was a coach for the Patuxent Rhinos in the Greater Metropolitan Youth Football League. Court documents indicate he is eligible for a public defender.

Imel is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in court on April 16.

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

