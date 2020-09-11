CORONAVIRUS NEWS: LabCorp supplying 2K more tests per week in DC | Inova testing blood donations for antibodies | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Calvert County, MD News » Injured veteran gets new,…

Injured veteran gets new, modified home in Calvert County on 9/11

John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP

September 11, 2020, 5:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Isaac Francois and his family in front of their new home in Lusby, Maryland. (Courtesy Building Homes for Heroes)
download audio
Issac Francois on what it's like to have a new home (WTOP's John Aaron)

On a solemn day for service members and first responders, one veteran got some added joy Friday in the form of a new home in Calvert County, Maryland.

Isaac Francois joined the Navy in 2004. “They asked me if I wanted to serve with the Marines, I said, ‘Yeah, why not?'”

He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 as a Navy corpsman, tending to the medical needs of Marines, and “came back home with some issues,” he said. Those included PTSD and a problem with his legs, diagnosed as bilateral compartment syndrome as a result of his service, which has required seven surgeries.

With the condition, “you get a lot of pressure in your muscles, and it’s very, very painful, and the only treatment is for them to cut through the muscles to release that pressure,” Francois said.

Now, Francois and his family have a new, modified, mortgage-free home in Lusby, Maryland, thanks to the group Building Homes for Heroes, along with JPMorgan Chase and SAIC.

“Words cannot describe what it feels like,” Francois said. “Obviously, it’s financial freedom, it’s peace of mind. It’s a lot.”

He received the house 19 years to the day after he was first scheduled to arrive in the U.S. from his native Haiti; Sept. 11, 2001 was supposed to be Francois’ first day in the country, but his flight was canceled by the terror attacks that day.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up