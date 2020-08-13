Calvert Co. identifies, charges 5 teens in racist graffiti incident

Calvert County, Maryland's sheriff's office charged five teenagers with vandalizing the football field and clubhouse at Calvert High with racist graffiti.

The Calvert County, Maryland, sheriff’s office identified and charged five teenagers with vandalizing the football field and clubhouse at Calvert High School with racist graffiti.

The young adults, all 18, spray-painted a racial slur and graphic drawings on the football field and damaged other buildings in an incident reported to the sheriff’s office Aug. 9.

Kyle Edward Hill, Andrew Matthew Edge, Cade Allen Meredith, Augustine Robert Aufderheide and Anthony Joseph Sellers are all charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property (less than $1000) and one count of fourth-degree burglary.

After the graffiti was cleaned up, the school posted a message of unity in response on the field, spelling out, “No hate here,” in football jerseys and helmets.

“We are sad and angry that these racist messages occurred on school grounds,” said Calvert County Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Curry in a statement Monday.

“This racist language hurts the school system and the Calvert County community. Calvert County Public Schools promotes an anti-racist environment and denounces hate and discrimination.”

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.