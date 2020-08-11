Maryland high school posts message of unity after racist graffiti found

After Calvert High School was vandalized over the weekend, a message of unity was displayed to counter the racist language that was found.

After a Calvert County, Maryland, high school was vandalized over the weekend, a message of unity was displayed to counter the racist language that was found.

On Sunday, a racial slur and graphic drawings were found spray-painted on the football field at Calvert High School in Prince Frederick, an outdoor classroom was broken into and damaged, and other areas were vandalized with graffiti.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified five 18-year-old male suspects in the case and that charges are pending.

After the graffiti was cleaned up, the school posted a message of unity in response on the field, spelling out, “No hate here,” in football jerseys and helmets.

“We are sad and angry that these racist messages occurred on school grounds,” said Calvert County Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Curry in a statement Monday.

“This racist language hurts the school system and the Calvert County community. Calvert County Public Schools promotes an anti-racist environment and denounces hate and discrimination.”

U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., released a statement on the incident, calling the graffiti “disgusting” and “abhorrent.”

“This act of hate and bigotry in our community is horrific, and cannot be condemned strongly enough,” Hoyer said. “I urge local law enforcement to bring those responsible for this heinous act to justice. Hate has no place in Southern Maryland.”