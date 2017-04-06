6 seriously injured in Calvert Co. after vehicle flips

Six people were seriously injured in Calvert County, Maryland, after their vehicle flipped over as the driver attempted to avoid debris.

WASHINGTON — Three adults and three children were recovering in the hospital Monday morning after their vehicle flipped over in Calvert County, Maryland, Sunday night.

Officials said the 26-year-old driver of a blue 2004 Ford Explorer, Bertina Thompson of Lusby, swerved to around 8 p.m. to avoid hitting debris on Solomons Island Road, where an unidentified truck towing a trailer had dropped a large green plastic pipe that was part of a children’s playground slide.

The Ford Explorer rolled over three times after Thompson tried to steer back on the lane with the debris.

None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts.

A 5-year-old girl was ejected from the Ford Explorer. She was seated in the third row bench without her seatbelt and not in a child safety seat.

Among the passengers were a 10-year-old girl, Bertha Thompson, 58 of Lusby, Rudolph Mackall, 62, of Huntingtown, and a 2-month-old girl who was seated in a carrier on the second row middle seat but was not secured.

The 5-year-old girl is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Children’s National Medical Center in D.C. She is in critical condition. Thompson, the driver, has serious injuries but is in a stable condition.

Mackall, the 10-year-old, 2-month-old and Thomsposn, the passenger, are in stable conditions and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the truck towing a trailer with playground equipment is asked contact 410-535-2800.

WTOP’s Jennifer Ortiz contributed to this report.

