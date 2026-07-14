The secret sauce behind Noblis’ workplace culture

Danielle Miller, Deb Drake, Amy Rivera and Jennie Doran of Noblis, one of the 2026 Top Workplaces. (Courtesy Jennie Doran)

Danielle Miller, Deb Drake, Amy Rivera and Jennie Doran of Noblis, one of the 2026 Top Workplaces. (Courtesy Jennie Doran)

Editor’s note: WTOP teamed up with Energage on the 2026 Top Workplaces awards. The Top Workplaces designation is based entirely on employee feedback collected through a confidential survey. Energage evaluates responses to 26 questions covering leadership, direction, compensation, benefits, workplace culture and purpose, allowing employees to share honest assessments anonymously.

Noblis, a science, technology and engineering company that works exclusively with the federal government, is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The Reston, Virginia‑based nonprofit is also marking 13 straight years as a Top Workplace.

The milestone suggests that if there is a secret sauce to workplace happiness, Noblis has found the recipe.

Noblis President and CEO Mile Corrigan said the 13‑year streak reflects a culture the company has built “collectively and intentionally.”

Employees thrive because Noblis gives them the environment, tools and freedom to take on complex federal science and technology challenges, Corrigan said in a news release, calling that shared purpose the core of the company’s culture.

“People come to Noblis because they want to make an impact,” Deb Drake, the company’s senior vice president and chief people officer, told WTOP. “They want to work on things that matter to the country.”

Noblis teams support missions in defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civilian agencies.

Drake said the nonprofit structure helps employees feel supported.

“We reinvest our profits back into our people,” Drake said. “That means training, development and innovation programs that help employees grow.”

Jennie Doran, who joined Noblis 15 years ago as a graphic designer and now works in marketing operations, said she felt that support on her first day.

“Everyone here, from the leadership down, are very supportive when you join as a new hire,” Doran said.

Noblis also received a special award at the Top Workplace Awards event for work‑life balance.

Doran said flexibility is a major part of that recognition, with many employees working remotely or on hybrid schedules depending on their role.

“Being able to occasionally craft your week by working from home a few days and being in the office is really valuable,” Doran said, “a very big benefit that our leadership has allowed.”

She said that flexibility has a meaningful effect on employees’ lives.

“Makes you a little bit more energized in a way when you are working to do the best that you can, because you feel like you’re trusted,” Doran said.

Both women pointed to three key ingredients behind Noblis’ workplace culture.

Mission

Drake said the mission is a major part of why people stay.

“Doing work that they feel is really making an impact and making a difference is something that I hear a lot of our employees talk about,” Doran said.

Pitching ideas

Drake said innovation is built into the culture: “We reward people for contributing to the customer experience and the colleague experience.”

Noblis’ internal research program gives employees a chance to shape new projects by sharing ideas and voting on concepts.

“Anyone in the company can put forth ideas for research,” Doran said. “Getting that opportunity to bring up something that they think would be really effective is a big part of what people love.”

Hearing from leadership

“We get a lot of great communication from the top down,” Drake said. “Ethics is No. 1. We are a highly ethical company.”

Doran said employees feel that consistency, which she believes is one reason people remain with the company for years.

“You have lots of avenues and channels to make your voice heard, to get support, to get professional development,” she said.

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