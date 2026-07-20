The national average for a gallon of gas hit $4 Monday morning as strikes continue in the war in Iran.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Price of gas climbs with continued escalation in Iran war

The national average for a gallon of gas hit $4 Monday morning as strikes continue in the war in Iran.

WTOP spoke to commuters who were filling up their tanks and already seeing the price go up.

“It’s hard for the pocketbook,” Annie Covito told WTOP as she was filling up her tank at a gas station in Fairfax County, Virginia. “It is difficult at this time.”

The price in the D.C. metro area hovers right above $4 a gallon, according to GasBuddy, a company that tracks gas prices. In the District, prices have risen around 15 cents just since last week.

The July Fourth weekend saw a low point for gas prices since the war with Iran began but averages in both Virginia and Maryland have risen by about 30 cents per gallon since the holiday. The average price per gallon has risen in every state for the second week.

“I’m paying right now for what I’m paying before at least $15 to $20 more, that’s a lot,” Teodros Habtemariam said. “As long as the war with Iran continues — ceasefire here, and then ceasefire is broken — we’re not getting any solutions. So I hope they sit down and figure out something because the American people are hurting.”

Analysts with GasBuddy said the war in Iran and turmoil around the Strait of Hormuz continues to weigh on the exporting of crude oil. In addition, continued Ukrainian attacks on

Russian oil refineries are further straining the supply of gas.

“With WTI crude approaching $85 per barrel in Sunday night trading, price-cycling markets are likely to see another jolt higher in the coming days, and motorists should brace for a rougher stretch ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a statement.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.