For 1 CEO, building a better workplace means embracing AI and dad jokes

Tony Jimenez, who won a special Trusted Leadership Award this year as part of WTOP’s Top Workplaces Awards, thinks AI can be harnessed for good.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Building a better workplace with AI

Editor’s note: WTOP recently named over 300 companies as Top Workplaces in the D.C. region. Individuals making a difference in their organizations were also recognized with awards. This report highlights one of those individuals.

Tony Jimenez thinks artificial intelligence can be harnessed for good.

As the CEO of JRC, a District-based firm that supports national security companies, he won a special Trusted Leadership Award this year as part of WTOP’s Top Workplaces Awards.

Based in D.C., he oversees about 300 employees across seven offices around the country.

As an MIT-educated engineer, Jimenez embraces AI and thinks it can build better workplaces in the future.

“Oh, it’s definitely not about eliminating jobs,” Jimenez said, “but instead about helping us be more productive, being able to do more and solve harder problems. And so right now, JRC is in a growth phase. We have been hiring quite a bit and so there’s always more work than can be done. … AI, just like many other digital technologies, it’s really about providing us more tools to be more productive.”

And there are some elements of the workplace where AI cannot compete.

“I’m not sure if AI will really be able to replace that human element. It really is about that human connection,” Jimenez said. “I don’t foresee AI replacing our fabulous recruiting team or really having that impact or for, I guess, having an impact on who we choose to bring into the organization.”

At JRC, Jimenez likes to promote a special companywide coffee every Thursday morning at 8:15 a.m. He’s held his coffee get-togethers for almost 20 years and now must use video conferencing so he can include all seven offices.

The goal? Catch up and connect with each other. And tell a joke or two.

“Now that we have 300 people in offices around the country, we actually have a video telecom where I come on,” Jimenez said. “And we have our HR team and IT folks give different announcements. But it’s also a chance for us to connect and tell dad jokes.”

His advice for other workplace leaders? Focus on three core areas — your values, mission and leadership — that create job satisfaction.

“At the end of the day, though, it’s all about the people,” he said. “I love our JRC employees. I’m honored that they would share their career with us.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.