WTOP Top Workplaces celebrates 16 ‘Special Award’ winners across the DMV

Special honors highlight top leaders and companies excelling in benefits, culture, flexibility and employee trust across the D.C. region.

Anthony Pierce of Akin is honored with the large employer Leadership Award at the WTOP Top Workplaces 2026 celebration.(Steve Ruark) Anthony Pierce of Akin is honored with the large employer Leadership Award at the WTOP Top Workplaces 2026 celebration.(Steve Ruark) WTOP’s inaugural DC Top Workplaces celebration highlighted organizations and leaders whose cultures stand out based on one key measure — what employees themselves say.

The recognition is built on confidential surveys administered by Energage, asking workers about leadership, benefits, communication, purpose and more. Results are benchmarked against national data gathered from millions of employees, and only organizations with strong, verified feedback earn honors. The award cannot be bought, underscoring its credibility.

Below are the special award winners, with what each honor represents.

Small employers

Benefits Package Award: AGNC Investment — recognizes an employer with the most satisfying pay and benefits, based on employee feedback about compensation and support

AGNC Investment — recognizes an employer with the most satisfying pay and benefits, based on employee feedback about compensation and support Doers Award: KVS Title — honors an organization that consistently delivers results and maintains strong day to day execution

KVS Title — honors an organization that consistently delivers results and maintains strong day to day execution New Ideas Award: Actualize Consulting — celebrates a culture that encourages innovation and embraces fresh thinking from employees

Actualize Consulting — celebrates a culture that encourages innovation and embraces fresh thinking from employees Trusted Leadership Award: Tony Jimenez, CEO, JRC Integrated Systems — reflects strong employee confidence in leadership, direction and decision making

Midsize employers

Clued-In Senior Management Award: Basic Commerce & Industries — recognizes an organization whose senior leaders who are well aligned with employees and attuned to what is happening across the organization

Basic Commerce & Industries — recognizes an organization whose senior leaders who are well aligned with employees and attuned to what is happening across the organization Communications Award: TCG — honors an organization that keep employees informed, connected and engaged through clear communication

TCG — honors an organization that keep employees informed, connected and engaged through clear communication Meaningfulness Award: Institute for Justice — highlights an organization where employees feel their work has purpose and impact

Institute for Justice — highlights an organization where employees feel their work has purpose and impact Trusted Leadership Award: Laura Kennington, chief growth officer, OTJ Architects — signals high levels of trust in leadership and confidence in the company’s direction

> Are you a top workplace? To be considered for a 2027 Top Workplaces award, visit the nominations page now!

Large employers

Direction Award: Vanda Pharmaceuticals — recognizes a company that provides clear vision and confidence about where it is headed

Vanda Pharmaceuticals — recognizes a company that provides clear vision and confidence about where it is headed Values Award: Acclaim Technical Services — honors an organization that lives its core values in day to day operations

Acclaim Technical Services — honors an organization that lives its core values in day to day operations Well-Being Award: American Psychological Association — celebrates an employer that prioritize employee health, wellness and overall well-being

American Psychological Association — celebrates an employer that prioritize employee health, wellness and overall well-being Trusted Leadership Award: Anthony Pierce, partner in charge of D.C. office, Akin — reflects leadership that employees consistently trust and believe in

Largest employers

Appreciation Award: American Systems — recognizes a company where employees feel valued and appreciated for their contributions

American Systems — recognizes a company where employees feel valued and appreciated for their contributions Managers Award: TekSynap — honors front line managers who invest in their teams and support employee growth

TekSynap — honors front line managers who invest in their teams and support employee growth Work Life Flexibility Award: Noblis — celebrates organizations that promote balance and flexibility in how employees work

Noblis — celebrates organizations that promote balance and flexibility in how employees work Trusted Leadership Award: David Bowker, partner in charge of D.C. office, WilmerHale — highlights leadership that earns strong employee trust at scale

Across all categories, the awards reflect the same standard: authentic employee voices.

Hundreds of organizations participated in the 2026 process, but only those with strong survey participation and high scores earned recognition, reinforcing that these honors are driven by real workplace experience.

WTOP Founding DC Founder’s Honor recognizes Cvent’s Reggie Aggarwal At the WTOP Top Workplaces event, Reggie Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Cvent, received WTOP’s first-ever Founding DC Founder’s Honor. This honor, unique to WTOP, recognizes a Top Workplaces leader whose long-term vision continues to shape workplace culture and industry impact.Dan Simons, restaurateur, co-founder of Founding Farmers Restaurant Group, and host of WTOP News’Founding DC podcast, announced the honor at the Top Workplaces celebration. He described Aggarwal as “a leader whose company has been named to the Top Workplaces list 12 times … and who never backs down when faced with challenges,” highlighting a legacy built on resilience and belief in people.

Check out all of the WTOP Top Workplaces coverage now!