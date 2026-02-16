Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » What to watch in…

What to watch in money: Walmart could reveal state of consumer behavior

John Wordock | John.Wordock@WTOP.com

February 16, 2026, 4:36 AM

When Wall Street returns from the Presidents Day holiday, investors will sort through a truckload of housing reports, many delayed by a brief government shutdown.

More business stories

Experts are looking for clues that mortgage rates under 7% are stoking activity in the housing market. Look for headlines on housing starts and building permits on Wednesday. Then expect news Thursday on pending home sales.

“I’m going to be looking for the confirmation about what the lower rates are doing to overall new permits and new starts, as builders start to anticipate demand and what happens with buyer demand,” Mischa Fisher, chief economist at Zillow, said.

On the earnings front, Reston, Virginia-based Leidos reports before the market opens on Tuesday, and DoorDash, eBay, Carvana and Garmin will follow on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Walmart will open its books before the opening bell on Wall Street. Consumers are searching for lower prices, and Walmart shares have surged more than 20% this year. The mega-retailer recently entered the trillion-dollar club, joining Nvidia, Amazon and Microsoft.

“If you’re stressed, you may downgrade your shopping to less expensive places like Walmart,” Jim Angel, finance professor at Georgetown University, said. “But if you have no money at all and can’t even afford Walmart because you cannot afford your car payment or mortgage payment, then even Walmart is going to suffer.”

On Friday, the government releases the latest data on economic growth. Economists expect the gross domestic product in at 4.4% for the fourth quarter.

Also, on Friday, you will find out what’s in your wallet. The week wraps with headlines on consumer sentiment, personal income and spending. And new home sales will close out a busy week for housing news.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

John Wordock

A multimedia veteran, John Wordock served as the executive editor/SVP for the Cumulus Podcast Network at Westwood One, and oversaw editorial strategy, programming insights, and platform relations with Apple, Spotify and YouTube.

John.Wordock@WTOP.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up