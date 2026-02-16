What to watch in money: Walmart could reveal state of consumer behavior

A post‑holiday market week brings housing data, earnings from top companies and fresh economic indicators for investors watching momentum.

When Wall Street returns from the Presidents Day holiday, investors will sort through a truckload of housing reports, many delayed by a brief government shutdown.

Experts are looking for clues that mortgage rates under 7% are stoking activity in the housing market. Look for headlines on housing starts and building permits on Wednesday. Then expect news Thursday on pending home sales.

“I’m going to be looking for the confirmation about what the lower rates are doing to overall new permits and new starts, as builders start to anticipate demand and what happens with buyer demand,” Mischa Fisher, chief economist at Zillow, said.

On the earnings front, Reston, Virginia-based Leidos reports before the market opens on Tuesday, and DoorDash, eBay, Carvana and Garmin will follow on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Walmart will open its books before the opening bell on Wall Street. Consumers are searching for lower prices, and Walmart shares have surged more than 20% this year. The mega-retailer recently entered the trillion-dollar club, joining Nvidia, Amazon and Microsoft.

“If you’re stressed, you may downgrade your shopping to less expensive places like Walmart,” Jim Angel, finance professor at Georgetown University, said. “But if you have no money at all and can’t even afford Walmart because you cannot afford your car payment or mortgage payment, then even Walmart is going to suffer.”

On Friday, the government releases the latest data on economic growth. Economists expect the gross domestic product in at 4.4% for the fourth quarter.

Also, on Friday, you will find out what’s in your wallet. The week wraps with headlines on consumer sentiment, personal income and spending. And new home sales will close out a busy week for housing news.

