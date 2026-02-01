‘It’s a big family’: Amazon Fresh workers in Montgomery Co. say final goodbye

Amazon Fresh customers stopped by the Friendship Heights location in Chevy Chase for one last visit, checking out the final sales and thanking their favorite associates.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Customers and employees say goodbye to Amazon Fresh in Montgomery Co.

A majority of Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go locations across Maryland’s Montgomery Country closed their doors for the final time Sunday.

Amazon announced the closures on Tuesday, adding that the online outlet would focus on food delivery and its other grocery chain, Whole Foods.

Amazon Fresh customers such as Sooyon and her family were some of the people that stopped by the Friendship Heights location in Chevy Chase, Maryland, for one last visit.

“Kids love this store, so I brought them to say goodbye,” Sooyon said. “I’m really sad because we were regular customers, their prices were cheaper than anywhere else.”

Walking outside in the blustery weather to her car was Amazon Fresh grocery associate Sheila Jefferson, who said she felt bad for the community.

“We have a lot of customers who say this is their closest grocery store,” Jefferson said. “It’s easier for them to get to here than any other store.”

Jefferson said she feels for her co-workers who are looking for a job — but that she was not worried about finding a new position herself.

“I’m an easygoing person, I know I’ll find another job,” Jefferson said.

Over the last several days, Amazon Fresh marked prices were down to up to half off, which caused lines to form outside even in the harsh weather.

At the Friendship Heights location, there was not much left.

“It’s bare, there’s nothing in there,” Noaman Derakhshanrokni said. “Sad, you know.”

Visiting to say so long to the store was David Epstein, who says he’s been shopping since they first opened.

“Staff is really nice,” Epstein said. “It’s usually empty, easy to get through the line, good produce.”

As they walked around the store, customers went up to Amazon Fresh staff members to say goodbye and that they were sorry. Each time, employees would smile and say, “Thank you.”

When asked if she liked working at Amazon Fresh for the last four years, Jefferson answered quickly.

“Yes, it was a big family,” she said. “We got along.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.