After the storm, waiting until March may boost your home sale

Corey Burr, senior vice president at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, said the recent storm delayed the spring real estate market by nearly three weeks.

With snow still melting across the D.C. region after last month’s major storm, homeowners eager to list their properties may want to pause before putting that “For Sale” sign out.

And while sales were slow immediately after the snowfall, Burr said the last two weekends have already shown signs of life.

He also said many properties are now drawing multiple offers, which is a sign that buyer activity is returning after a slower year.

Last year, he said the market struggled, as concern over tariffs, the Department of Government Efficiency and a prolonged federal government shutdown weakened buyer confidence.

“People just lost their confidence to buy real estate for the most part,” Burr said.

But this year, he believes that anxiety is fading and that both buyers and sellers have “a lot of pent‑up demand.”

Still, Burr said winter weather remains a barrier when it comes to showing a property because snow, ice and freezing temperatures make homes less appealing and more difficult to properly evaluate.

“Buyers just don’t like to look at property with those kind of conditions,” he said.

He also points out that some home systems, including air conditioning units, can’t be fully tested when temperatures drop below the mid‑50s.

Because of that, Burr said he has encouraged his sellers to delay listings, if they can, and aim for listing their property in early March.

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s, he said, help homes show better, and the number of active buyers grows steadily as spring approaches.

“In the spring market, each week becomes a little bit stronger as we go through March and April,” Burr said.

He added that mid‑March through mid‑May is typically the most active eight‑week stretch of the year, as many families try to secure a home and settle before summer.

“They ideally would like to settle right around when school is ending or the very beginning of summer for their children, so that they can make the move then and have them totally ensconced in the new property for the next school year,” he said.

Burr said the current activity varies by property type and location and that family‑sized homes in desirable neighborhoods near downtown D.C., Northern Virginia and Bethesda are seeing the most competition.

Condominiums, especially in the District, remain the slowest part of the market due to rising fees and aging buildings.

For sellers emerging from the recent winter weather, Burr suggests taking advantage of any extra time before listing by checking the home’s condition. Roofs and gutters, in particular, may have taken a beating from snow and ice and are worth inspecting before going on the market.

And while many homeowners may be eager to move quickly, Burr said waiting for the right moment offers a better chance at a smoother sale and possibly a stronger offer.

