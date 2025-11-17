Booz Allen Hamilton to relocate headquarters out of McLean

Booz Allen Hamilton, the largest government IT contractor in the D.C. region, is moving its global headquarters out of McLean, Virginia.

Booz Allen Hamilton, the largest government information technology contractor in the D.C. region, is moving its global headquarters from McLean to Reston, Virginia.

Booz Allen said the relocation is intended to better the employee experience and cut down on operating costs, according to a Monday news release.

Thousands of employees who work in the D.C. region will be relocated to a new facility at The Row at Reston Station, keeping Booz Allen’s home base in Fairfax County.

Work to renovate the space for Booz Allen is scheduled to begin in summer 2026 and the new headquarters is expected to open in the fall of 2027.

“We continue to invest in an innovative, optimized Booz Allen,” Chief Operating Officer Kristine Martin Anderson, said in the news release. “Our new headquarters will provide our people, partners, and customers with upgraded resources to build the technologies that support national missions while rightsizing our facilities footprint.”

The Washington Business Journal reported Booz Allen’s new headquarters represents a 27% reduction in footprint from its McLean offices, which span across five buildings at 8283 Greensboro Drive in McLean.

The company’s current headquarters will be decommissioned in 2028.

The new offices will be located at 1870 Reston Row Plaza and include multiple floors of 1800 Reston Row Plaza.

Booz Allen employees 35,000 people globally, with roughly 14,000 of those employees based in the D.C. region.

The company reported a revenue of $12 billion for the 12-month period that ended March 31, 2025.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.