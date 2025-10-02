What furloughed federal workers should know about managing their finances during shutdown

Federal workers checking their finances to see how they'll fare if the government shutdown drags on may find themselves fighting gut-wrenching anxiety.

And Kathleen Borgueta, a former federal employee, knows exactly how that feels.

She lost her job at the U.S. Agency for International Development in January, and had to scramble to deal with a host of new expenses as the mother of a newborn son.

“I would make sure you have all of your HR forms saved,” Borgueta said, adding that federal workers that are currently being furloughed should make sure the documents are easily accessible.

Borgueta founded Pivoting Parents, which works to help former federal workers make the transition to new careers.

She also said federal workers should be familiar with their own benefits, especially if they find themselves out of a job.

“I know countless people who didn’t get the amounts they thought they were going to get for vacation payouts and things like that,” Borgueta said.

Don’t hesitate to contact your landlord or mortgage company to let them know you are experiencing interruption in pay, she said.

Reach out to utility companies — many in the D.C. area have posted notifications that indicate customers impacted by the shutdown can get help with payment options.

“Verizon, my internet, was willing to work with me when I told them that I was a displaced worker,” Borgueta said.

As a new mom, Borgueta was facing medical bills, and advised those in a similar situation to inquire about payment options and whether you can get those bills reduced.

“It is well worth negotiating — talking to a real person and asking about payment plans,” she said.

Aside from fiscal fitness, Borgueta advised furloughed federal workers to tend to their mental health.

“I’ve been through government shutdowns. Sometimes they’re short, sometimes they’re long,” she said. “Make sure that you have the supports that you need to take care of yourself and to take care of your family.”

Resist the urge to withdraw and shoulder your burdens on your own, she said.

“I would really recommend leaning on in-person networks — people you do know who are also going through these experiences — and not just doomscrolling,” she said. “Ask for help.”

Borgueta said she leaned heavily on in-person communities, and said the D.C. region has a wide range of resources, from career coaching to accessing certification for in-demand skills.

Filing for unemployment benefits: Nuts and bolts

Michele Evermore, senior fellow at the National Academy of Social Insurance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, told WTOP her advice for former federal workers when applying for unemployment insurance.

“Be prepared to provide the last 18 months in pay stubs plus your SF8 form and your SF50 form,” she said.

But she said furloughed workers shouldn’t panic if they can’t access those forms.

“You can file an affidavit confirming what your wages were, but it’s just a little more time consuming than a regular unemployment insurance claim,” Evermore said.

Evermore said unemployment benefits will not cover a furloughed workers’ living expenses. Weekly benefits range from $440 a week in D.C. to $378 a week in Virginia. In Maryland, weekly payments are as high as $430.

“That’s not a lot of income, but it’s better than zero,” Evermore said.

After filing for unemployment, Evermore said, expect to wait.

“It will take a while because, in general, timeliness means you get paid within two to three weeks,” she said.

One thing that anyone receiving unemployment benefits should realize is that those benefits will be taxed.

“States will give you the option of withholding now or paying later. I would really encourage people to just withhold now and make sure you’re not stuck with an unexpected tax bill next year,” she said.

One last bit of advice, said Evermore: keep your unemployment benefits password.

“In some states, if you don’t keep your password for the unemployment insurance system and you get logged out, you’ll have to actually call and get mailed a password. So make sure you keep that someplace safe,” she said.

