Loudoun County leads Virginia visitor spending, according to a new report that also included Dulles airport traffic in that count.

Loudoun County leads Virginia visitor spending, according to a new report that also included Dulles airport traffic in that count.

Last year was a strong year for tourism spending in Virginia, with a total of $35.1 billion spent by 114.5 million visitors, up 5.4% from 2023, Tourism Economics’ report on the economic impact of visitors to Virginia in 2024 revealed. Overnight visitation to Virginia rose by more than 1 million to 44.7 million, surpassing pre-pandemic levels and setting a new record.

Loudoun County retains the title of most visitor spending, largely because of Dulles International Airport. The tourism spending numbers include transportation spending. That does not include prices paid for airfare by visitors, but does include landing and other fees paid by airlines, as well as roundtrip transportation costs for out-of-town visitors to and from the airport.

Overall tourist spending in Loudoun County totaled $4.9 billion in 2024, up 9% from 2023, with $2.9 billion of that coming from transportation, the report states.

Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson also pointed to gains in other categories.

“For the past several years, Loudoun has seen an increase in visitor spending, which is a testament not only to the growth happening at Washington Dulles, but to the creativity and innovation of our tourism partners, who deliver world-class experiences and welcome every guest with genuine hospitality,” Erickson said.

“From our craft beverage and elevated dining scene to new lodging properties and vibrant arts and music offerings, Loudoun continues to evolve as a dynamic destination.”

Loudoun County’s wine industry also marked 40 years last year. The county also led Virginia and the D.C. metro area for hotel occupancy.

Throughout Virginia, tourism spending was led by transportation, followed by food and beverage, lodging, recreation and retail.

Tourism Economics estimates the total economic impact for visitors to the Commonwealth was $53.3 billion, which generated $3.3 billion in state and local taxes. Tourism supported more than 328,000 jobs in Virginia last year.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.