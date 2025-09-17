Eli Lilly to invest $5B on new Virginia manufacturing facility

Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly confirms plans to build a $5 billion manufacturing facility just west of Richmond, Virginia.

Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly confirms plans to build a $5 billion manufacturing facility just west of Richmond, Virginia. (Courtesy Eli Lilly) Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly confirms plans to build a $5 billion manufacturing facility just west of Richmond, Virginia. (Courtesy Eli Lilly) Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly confirmed plans to build a $5 billion manufacturing facility just west of Richmond, Virginia, in Goochland County, and create 1,800 construction jobs as well as another 650 high-paying science and engineering positions within the next five years.

Lilly chose Goochland County from hundreds of applications based on several criteria, including workforce potential in the Richmond area, local incentives, ready access to utilities, transportation and favorable zoning. Lilly is receiving job creation support through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, created by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, in collaboration with higher education partners.

Any financial support from the state was not disclosed.

The facility, the first of four new facilities it will announce in the U.S. this year, will be its first dedicated, fully integrated active pharmaceutical ingredient and drug product facility for its emerging bioconjugate platform and monoclonal antibody portfolio.

At the Richmond-area site, it will also boost its domestic manufacturing of antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, a targeted therapy designed to deliver potent medicines directly to diseased cells. They act like highly-specialized carriers, maximizing treatment effectiveness while reducing harm to healthy tissue.

ADCs are currently primarily used to treat cancer but are being explored for autoimmune diseases and other conditions.

Lilly said it expects that for every dollar invested in the Virginia facility, up to four dollars will be generated in local economic activity, and each manufacturing job will support multiple positions in related industries, such as supply chain, logistics and retail.

Lilly will also engage locally, partnering with area universities and supporting community education initiatives in Virginia.

Lilly will announce its three other new U.S. facilities before the end of this year, and expects to begin making medicines at them within five years.

Eli Lilly announced in February it would spend at least $27 billion to build new U.S. manufacturing plants, adding to $23 billion previous investments since 2020. It is among drugmakers moving to boost U.S. production on President Donald Trump’s warning to clamp down on pharmaceutical imports with steep tariffs.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.