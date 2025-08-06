Arlington penthouse used in a Tom Hanks movie hits market for $3.8M

A condo on a hilltop in Arlington overlooking the Iwo Jima Memorial and had a role in the Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts 2007 comedy-drama movie Charlie Wilson’s War, has been listed for $3.8 million.

It also has some of the best views in the city.

The 4,100-square-foot, three-level condo, about twice the size of the average single-family home, at 1401 N. Oak Street, was originally owned by Forrest Mars, Jr., heir to the Mars Candy empire. Mars combined two units at The Weslie when it was built in 1981. The current owner’s renovations include an elevator. It includes four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths.

Former Congressman Charlie Wilson, whose story the movie is based on, was a Weslie resident. Several scenes of the film were filmed at the condo building, including part of unit 912.

Its quintessential D.C. views from multiple balconies include the Potomac River, Reagan National airport, D.C. monuments and the National Mall. The listing says those same views were shot next door to The Weslie for the opening credits of the show House of Cards.

The main living room has 13-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, wet bar and terrace. The dining room overlooks the living room. The kitchen includes a large family room. The condo also incites a wine room.

The home is listed by Diane Lewis at Washington Fine Properties.

