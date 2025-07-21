‘Wedding Crashers’ resort in St. Michaels ranks as top mid-Atlantic resort

The Inn at Perry Cabin, the setting for the original "Wedding Crashers" movie, has been voted the best resort in the mid-Atlantic region.

The Inn at Perry Cabin, a sprawling waterfront resort on Miles River in St. Michaels, Maryland, landed the top ranking via votes by Travel + Leisure readers.(Credit: Travel + Leisure) The Inn at Perry Cabin, a sprawling waterfront resort on Miles River in St. Michaels, Maryland, landed the top ranking via votes by Travel + Leisure readers.(Credit: Travel + Leisure) The Inn at Perry Cabin, the setting for the original “Wedding Crashers” movie, has been voted the best resort in the mid-Atlantic region.

The sprawling waterfront resort on Miles River in St. Michaels, Maryland, landed the top ranking via votes by Travel + Leisure readers.

The Inn at Perry Cabin, which dates back to the early 1800s, and has been a plantation, riding academy and country inn, has gone through various expansions and owners. It now includes more than 80 rooms and suites, and a fleet of charter boats and ships.

Summer room rates currently listed on its website range from about $500 a night to more than $1,000 a night.

Inn at Perry Cabin was ranked No. 4 on the readers list in 2023 and moved to the No. 2 slot last year.

The inn famously served as the backdrop for “Wedding Crashers,” the 2005 comedy romance that stars actors Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson, and was filmed almost entirely in Maryland. Other scenes were shot in nearby Easton and Cambridge, as well as in D.C.

Also landing on this year’s Readers Choice list is the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina in Cambridge, Maryland, which ranked No. 8.

Travel + Leisure reader comments described the resort as an “indulgent and utterly relaxing place to be,” adding that “the staff is highly professional and helpful with anything.”

The 400-room resort completed in 2002 sits on 342 acres along the Choptank River. It includes an 18-hole golf course, with summer room rates averaging around $300 a night.

The mid-Atlantic awards covered properties in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland. The rankings are part of Travel + Leisure’s much larger annual World’s Best Awards survey which, this year, included 657,000 votes across 8,700 properties.

The year’s full mid-Atlantic Resorts list ranking is available online.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.