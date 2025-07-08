Stratos Solutions to expand and hire at new Fairfax Co. headquarters

Government IT contractor Stratos Solutions said it will invest almost $1.6 million to relocate its Fairfax County, Virginia, headquarters and grow its workforce.

Government IT contractor Stratos Solutions said it will invest almost $1.6 million to relocate its Fairfax County, Virginia, headquarters and expand its workforce to meet demand for its national security contracting.

The company, founded in 2003, will relocate to 5,000-square-feet at 14840 Conference Center Dr. in Chantilly, Virginia, and create 28 jobs. Stratos Solutions is currently headquartered at 4501 Daly Dr., near its new Chantilly base.

The expansion announcement comes one month after chief operating officer Kevin Pratt was promoted to CEO, replacing retiring CEO Tom Hyatt. Pratt has been with the company since its early days, jointing in 2005 as a senior systems engineer.

Stratos Solutions currently has about 80 employees, almost all of whom haves been with the company for 15 years or more. Most have field operations and mission experience in critical national security projects.

The company is eligible for incentives for job creation and its headquarters relocation through the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Jobs Investment Program. Its current projects are with intelligence agencies in the D.C. metro area, Colorado, New Mexico, Australia and the United Kingdom.

