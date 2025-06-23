United adds Dulles to Vail nonstops

United Airlines continues to bulk up this winter’s seasonal service to popular ski towns, adding weekly nonstops from Dulles to Vail, Colorado.

The seasonal flights will operate December 20 through April 4.

The Saturday flights depart Dulles at 12:30 p.m. The return fights depart Vail/Eagle County Airport at 3:45 p.m. It is roughly a four-hour, nonstop fight. A basic economy fare for a December 20 departure is listed at $796 on United’s website.

Earlier this month, United announced seasonal nonstops from Dulles to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Saturdays starting December 20. Those fights will operate on Saturdays through April 4, 2026.

Vail and Jackson Hole join other seasonal nonstops to ski towns that United will operate this winter from Dulles, including Bozeman, Montana and Steamboat Springs, Colorado. United also flies daily nonstop from Dulles to Denver year-round.

United is the dominant carrier at Dulles, with 290 daily flights to more than 100 global destinations.

Recent international destinations added on United from Dulles include Dakar, Senegal, Nice, France, and Venice, Italy.

