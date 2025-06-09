H&H Bagels brings New York bagels to DC, and yes, they’re boiled in NYC water

H&H Bagels, a New York City bagel institution, is opening a store in D.C.’s Mount Vernon Triangle on June 12.

The store is at 601 K Street, N.W., a half a block from the historic Carnegie Library. The bagels will have the taste New Yorkers swear by. The bagels are proofed and then kettle-boiled in New York City municipal water, then shipped daily to D.C. for baking.

H&H Bagels dates back to 1972, though it has changed ownership throughout the years. The original bagel shop opened on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Its bagels have been featured on Seinfeld and Sex and the City. The original recipe, still used daily at its stores, is the traditional kettle boiled and then baked method.

H&H Bagels has seven locations in New York City now, and recently began franchising, with locations in Boca Raton, Florida and Santa Monica, California. Others will open in Tampa, Jacksonville and West Palm Beach, Florida, Knoxville, Tennessee and Chicago.

It has also expanded its original bagel menu to include breakfast and specialty sandwiches.

H&H Bagels also sells various sizes of catering boxes, which come with everything a New Yorker would put on a bagel, including smoked salmon, tomatoes, red onions, capers and lemons.

The Mount Vernon Trainee H&H Bagels will be open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.. On June 12, the first 200 customers will get a tote bag and gift card.

