Microsoft reaches union agreement for workers at Rockville-based ZeniMax

The Communications Workers of America has reached a tentative labor agreement with Microsoft covering workers at Rockville, Maryland-based video game maker ZeniMax Media.

The contract covers 300 quality assurance workers at ZeniMax’s video game subsidiary. Workers will vote on ratification by June 20.

Microsoft acquired ZeniMax, parent company of Bethesda Softworks, in 2020 for $7.5 billion in cash. ZeniMax is one of the largest video game developers and publishers in the world. Its games include The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

The union had been negotiating the first contract for ZeniMax workers for nearly two years.

“Video games have been the revenue titan of the entire entertainment industry for years, and the workers who develop these games are too often exploited for their passion and creativity,” said Jessee Leese, quality assurance tester and ZeniMax Workers United CWA bargaining committee member. “We’re the ones who make these games, and we’ll be the ones to set new standards for fair treatment.”

The tentative contract includes across-the-board wage increases and new minimum salaries, as well as protections against arbitrary dismissal and grievance procedures. It also includes a crediting policy for game makers and an agreement on how artificial intelligence is used.

More than 2,000 Microsoft video game workers have joined CWA. The ZeniMax agreement, if ratified, will be the first. ZeniMax Media was founded in 1999.

