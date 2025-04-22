Monthly unemployment ticks up in Va., remains unchanged in Md.

Unemployment rates were higher in 28 states in March compared to a year ago, including Maryland and Virginia, though monthly changes were less pronounced.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says Virginia’s unemployment rate in March was 3.2%, up from 3.1% in February. Virginia had an unemployment rate of just 2.8% a year ago. Maryland’s March unemployment rate was unchanged from February, at 3.0%, though higher than the state’s 2.9% jobless rate a year ago.

State unemployment rates reported are seasonally adjusted.

Job growth has slowed in both states. Virginia has added 9,233 nonfarm payroll jobs in the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Maryland’s March jobs total was 1,957 lower than it was in March 2024.

Payrolls rose in just 13 states compared to a year ago and only six states posted month-over-month gains.

South Dakota once again had the lowest unemployment rate in March, at just 1.8%. Nevada had the highest state unemployment rate, at 5.7%.

When compared to states, the District had the second-highest unemployment rate in March, at 5.6%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts state unemployment rates and monthly and annual changes in nonfarm payrolls online.

