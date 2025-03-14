GE Aerospace invests $1M in Sterling, Va facility

GE Aerospace to invest $1 billion in manufacturing sites and suppliers in the US, including over $1 million in upgrades and hiring at its Sterling facility.

GE Aerospace will invest $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing sites and suppliers across the nation in 2025, including more than $1 million in upgrades and hiring at its facility in Sterling, Virginia.

The aerospace company said its investment in U.S. factories and supply chains this year will be nearly double from the previous year, with plans to hire 5,000 U.S. workers this year.

In Sterling, GE Aerospace’s facility, located in an industrial park on Powers Court off Route 28, currently has about 150 employees. It has 14 job openings currently listed.

The Sterling facility opened in 1995. It overhauls propeller aircraft engines.

GE Aerospace’s largest investments this year include $500 million to expand capacity and key sites, including those in Cincinnati, Ohio, where military and commercial engines are manufactured. Also included is Michigan, where it breaks ground on an expansion of an engine parts facility in Muskegon.

Other sites will be expanded to meet capacity for the production of new Black Hawk and Apache helicopter engines.

An interactive map lays out investments at facilities in 16 states, and specifies what those expansions will entail.

GE Aerospace said it hired more than 900 engineers and 1,000 manufacturing workers in 2024. It has 53,000 employees globally.

General Electric spun off its aerospace business as GE Aerospace in 2024 as a separate, publicly traded company. GE’s other two businesses as part of its split last year are GE HealthCare — manufacturer of medical equipment — and energy company GE Verona.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.