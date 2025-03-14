Ashburn’s Old Ox Brewery is closing

The Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn, Virginia, is closing after more than a decade. Its last day will be April 5.

Family-owned Old Ox has been brewing dozens of beers at its 30-barrel brewery and tap room since 2014. Its beers are also on tap at bars and restaurants throughout the D.C.-area.

The Auburn location has hosted hundreds of live events over the years.

The last day for that location will be April 5.

In a social media posting, the owners said Graham and Mary Ann Burns plan to retire, and Chris and Kristin Burns “have some exciting opportunities” outside of the brewing world.

The owners said their Ashburn lease was up, though they planned to pass the business on to new owners. Their plans for a potential handover were subsequently squashed once they learned the landlord had already re-leased the space to another tenant.

However, their announcement did not rule out a second coming of Old Ox at another location down the road.

“It’s been an epic ride and we’re so thankful to all of you that have come along for this ride with us,” their Facebook posting said. “It has been an incredible journey these past 11 years. Together we’ve made wonderful friendships, supported our community, created some pretty damn cool experiences, and consumer an impressive quantity of delicious beer.”

Old Ox Brewery is named after nearby Old Ox Road, one of the oldest roads in Loudoun County.

Old Ox is one of more than 40 breweries in Loudoun County, one of the largest concentrations of craft beer production in the Commonwealth.

