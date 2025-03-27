Burlington replaces Prince George’s Co. Joann Fabric store

Discount retail chain Burlington will replace a recently closed JOANN Fabric and Crafts store at Brandywine Crossing in Brandywine, Maryland.

First National Realty Partners' Safeway-anchored center, Brandywine Crossing, located in Brandywine, Maryland. (Courtesy First National Realty Partners) First National Realty Partners' Safeway-anchored center, Brandywine Crossing, located in Brandywine, Maryland. (Courtesy First National Realty Partners) Discount retail chain Burlington will replace a recently closed Joann Fabric and Crafts store at Brandywine Crossing in Maryland.

Mall owner First National Realty Partners said Burlington signed a lease to take the 250,000-square-foot space immediately after Joann filed for bankruptcy in February and announced it would close all of its stores nationwide.

The Brandywine Burlington store will open sometime in 2026. First National did not give an exact opening date.

Burlington currently has seven stores in the D.C. region.

Brandywine Crossing is anchored by Costco, Target and Safeway. The 231,000-square-foot retail center on Crain Highway was built in 2008 and has a total of three dozen retailers.

Joann, which was founded in 1943, has closed all of its 500 retail stores nationwide, including a dozen in the D.C. region.

Brandywine Crossing has also signed new leases for breakfast chain Another Broken Egg Cafe and Buffalo Wild Wings GO, a quick serve takeout version of the national restaurant chain. Both will open in late-2025.

