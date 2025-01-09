When temperatures plunge, heat costs can surge, but help is available

Home heating bills can put pressure on any homeowner, but for those who find the increased costs of keeping warm too steep, there is help available through energy assistance programs.

Home heating bills can put pressure on any homeowner, but for those who find the increased costs of keeping warm too steep, there is help, according to Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

Wolfe said heating bills are going up for two reasons: “It’s not just because it’s colder, it’s because the cost of electricity is higher.”

In many cases, Wolfe said programs are designed to help families cover their energy bills at the beginning of the winter heating season, although program deadlines can vary.

“Some of the states are telling us that more people are signing up,” Wolfe said. “There’s a lag between using home energy versus when you get the bill.”

Wolfe said Congress put $3.8 billion toward energy assistance programs across the country.

He said anyone struggling to cover their heating costs should look into their eligibility for assistance.

“Sometimes, the words ‘low income’ make people think they’re not eligible, when, in fact, a family of four can earn up to $50,000 and still qualify in many states,” he said.

While many programs have income limits, utilities also have programs that let consumers stretch their bills throughout the year.

“There are lots of ways to help keep you connected,” Wolfe said.

He said many consumers are unaware that help is out there: “The fact is, if you’re eligible, the program is there to serve you and help you get through the winter.”

