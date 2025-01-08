2 CAVA vets open Farmside Kitchen in Chantilly with local farmers as the suppliers

Farmside Kitchen has opened at the Wegmans-anchored Field at Commonwealth shopping center in Chantilly, Virginia, a fast-casual concept from two veterans of the CAVA restaurant chain, with local farmers supplying much of the ingredients on the menu.

CEO Meg Schiffman, previously CAVA’s director of marketing, and Ben Protheroe, with backgrounds at both CAVA and Chipotle Mexican Grill, developed the concept, one similar to CAVA in that customers can pick and choose their proteins, greens, grains and dressings for “farmbowls.” They say they were inspired by farm-fresh flavors and sustainable practices.

Farmside is sourcing locally from farm partners within two hours of the D.C. area, including Greenswell Growers and the Parker Family Farm in Virginia.

“Local sourcing means shorter distances for food to travel, which leads to fresher, more nutrient-dense ingredients, fewer carbon emissions during transit and less packaging,” Schiffman said.

Other partners include Lyon Bakery in Hyattsville, Maryland, for breads and baked goods.

Bowls cost about $10 to $12. In addition to customizing bowls, customers can also choose from a set menu of bowls with names like The Farm Caesar, Grain Silo, the Root Veggie Bowl and the Local Farmer. There is also a kid’s menu with chicken nuggets, mac n’ cheese and grilled cheese sandwiches.

It is the second location for Farmside Kitchen. The original is in Durham, North Carolina. A third location is opening soon in Cary, North Carolina.

