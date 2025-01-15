Freddy’s brings steakburgers to Prince George’s County, its first in Maryland

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open five locations in Prince George’s County, its first locations in Maryland, as part of the chain’s growing franchise agreements.

Freddy’s is expanding across the United States in Nebraska, North Dakota and Maryland.(Courtesy Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers) Freddy’s is expanding across the United States in Nebraska, North Dakota and Maryland.(Courtesy Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers) Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open five locations in Prince George’s County, its first locations in Maryland, as part of the chain’s growing franchise agreements.

Freddy’s has locations in Burke, Fairfax, and Manassas, Virginia.

The Prince George’s County locations weren’t announced. The company has not responded to a request for information on potential leases for those locations, or when they will open.

Freddy’s sells cooked-to-order steakburgers, patty melts, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, onion rings, cheese curds and freshly churned frozen custards. Its locations also cater.

Freddys was founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002. It has grown to more than 550 restaurants in 36 states, with another 130 locations opening in the next two years. It opened dozens of new locations in 2024. In addition to the Prince George’s County franchise locations announced this month, others are opening in Nebraska and North Dakota, with a total of 15 new locations.

Freddy’s is owned by Thompson Street Capital Partners.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.