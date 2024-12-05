Working from home may have cleaned up DC’s air

The share of residents working from home in the D.C. area almost quadrupled between 2019 and 2022 at its peak, according to the Coworking Magazine — and that may have had a positive environmental impact across the region.

Findings from the outlet’s study ranked D.C. second among large cities, behind only Baltimore, Maryland, for a measurable positive impact on the environment.

Per the report between 2019 and 2022, in the Washington D.C. metro:

Work from home increased 279% — third-highest among large cities

Electricity consumption per capita fell 13.5% — steepest reduction

Carbon footprint fell 23.3% — second-steepest decrease

Air quality index improved by just over 5% — fifth-largest improvement

The report further acknowledged that improvements in the D.C. region came from the expansion of renewable energy programs during that period.

The analysis includes figures on annual motor vehicle carbon footprints, commute times, gas and electricity consumption per capita, and air quality index readings. However, the report, which is based on government data released in 2022, does not reflect the region’s return to more normal commuter habits.

Coworking Magazine’s full report on the impact of work from home, including metro rankings and sources of data is online.

