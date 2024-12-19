Trump cabinet pick reportedly buys DC mansion for record price

Howard Lutnick, President-elect Donald Tump’s pick for commerce secretary, has reportedly purchased a D.C. mansion last listed for just shy of $29 million.

Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for commerce secretary, has reportedly purchased the D.C. mansion owned by Fox News host Bret Baier for what could set a record price for home sales in the District.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Lutnick has contracted to buy the 16,000-square-foot French Chateau-style, gated estate at 2400 Foxhall Road, which was last listed for just shy of $29 million.

D.C. property records do not record contracted sales of residential properties, only sales that have closed.

The home was first listed in October 2023 for $31.9 million. Baier and his family moved to Palm Beach, Florida, last year.

The estate, on 1.5 acres, took three years to build. There are five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half baths.

A marble fountain sits in the middle of the cobblestone motor court, with two three-car garages. The living room has a floor-to-ceiling, temperature-controlled wine display.

There is a 56-foot-long heated pool, plus a private chipping and putting green.

If the sale closes, it will be the second high-priced residential sale in D.C. tied to Baier.

In July, an 11,000-square-foot home originally custom-built for Baier in Northwest D.C.’s Phillips Park sold for $7.1 million to D.C. restaurateur Ashok Bajaj. Baier was not the seller.

